FBI Offering $50K for Information on Pipe Bombs Placed in DC During Assault on Capitol

Authorities are looking for more information on the pipe bombs found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday, the day pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. In a press release, the FBI said they are offering $50,000 for information "leading to the location, arrest, and conviction" of whoever was responsible.

A photo was included in the press release of a person dressed in a gray hoodie, black pants and black gloves, but the FBI didn’t identify whether the person in the image is a suspect or not. In the photo, the person, who is wearing a mask, is holding a black object in their hand.

The FBI said authorities first began receiving calls about explosives around 1 p.m. that day, but due to the mass crowds in the area and people busting into the Capitol, they couldn’t respond as swiftly as they usually would, CBS News reported.

In the aftermath of the chaos, 70 people have been arrested and authorities are still searching for those who were involved. The FBI is also asking individuals “with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area” to call their tip line. They have already reportedly received more than 4,000 tips.

Five people died during the chaos on Wednesday, including a Capitol Police Officer, who died after receiving a blow by a fire extinguisher as rioters stormed the building, and a woman who was shot dead inside of the Capitol. In the days since, there have been many calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump.

President-elect Joe Biden called the act “insurrection” and said it “borders on sedition.”

