Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Trump-Supporting Veteran Shot Dead by Police as Capitol Rioters Crowded Barricaded Door

Four people died Wednesday during the violent assault on the United States Capitol. Three had medical emergencies outside, and one woman, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, was shot by police while appearing to climb through an indoor window in the Capitol.

Babbitt was an Air Force veteran who tweeted “nothing will stop us” the day before she joined other Trump supporters as they stormed the Capitol.

She served 14 years and did tours in Iran and Afghanistan. She lived in San Diego, had been divorced but recently remarried and owned a pool service and supply business. Babbitt boarded a flight to D.C., heeding Trump’s call to converge on the nation’s capital.

“There is a sea of nothing but red, white and blue, patriots and Trump,” Babbitt said in a video she posted of herself at Trump’s rally Wednesday morning.

A sign on the door of her pool business reads, “Mask free autonomous zone, better known as America.”

Last year, as she drove to work, Babbitt recorded a video in which she raged about Democrats.

“You guys refuse to choose America over your stupid political party,” she said.

She also posted a photo wearing a t-shirt promoting the far-right conspiracy group, QAnon. Babbitt was shot by a Capitol police officer as the crowd surged around a barricaded door.

“They shot her in the neck, and she fell back on me,” a man who identified himself as a witness said. “Blood was coming out her mouth and neck and nose.”

Officers tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I feel absolutely terrible and sick to my stomach about it,” her ex-husband was quoted as saying about her death.

The officer who shot Babbitt has been put on administrative leave with his police powers suspended pending an investigation.

