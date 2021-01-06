Woman Dies After Being Shot Inside US Capitol as Pro-Trump Extremists Stormed the Building

A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol as pro-Trump extremists stormed the building Wednesday has died, CNN reported. A photo posted to Getty Images after the shooting showed the unidentified woman bleeding on the Capitol floor.

“Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced at an area hospital,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck told CNN.

The woman was shot in the chest and was in critical condition when she was taken away from the Capitol, The Hill reported.

Police also told CNN that “additional details will be forthcoming, as this remains an active MPD investigation.”

The woman was among at least five who were hospitalized with injuries sustained as riots inside and around the Capitol took place, emergency officials said.

This is a developing story.

