Gallery: Photos From Inside the US Capitol as Pro-Trump Extremists Storm the Building

President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday following Trump's speech in which he again falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election against President-elect Joe Biden. Thousands had gathered in in D.C. for the speech and to protest the certification of Biden's victory and events quickly took a turn with Pro-Trump extremists making their way inside the building. Here are photos:

Getty Images

President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police officers detain demonstrators outside the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the 2020 presidential election. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

A woman lies on the ground after being shot during a protest at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown and Vice President Mike Pence left the floor of Congress as hundreds of protesters swarmed past barricades surrounding the building where lawmakers were debating Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police officers point guns at a door during a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the 2020 presidential election takes place in the House Chamber. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol building. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the U.S. Capitol. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Police spray supporters of US President Donald Trump as they protest inside the U.S. Capitol. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Capitol Police officers receive medical treatment after clashes with pro-Trump extremists. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) swat team patrol the Longworth House Office. (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Click here for CBSN's coverage as developments follow. More stories on this incident are below.

2 Explosive Devices Found Near US Capitol While Trump Supporters Storm the Building

Threatening Note Left on Nancy Pelosi's Desk as Her Office Is Breached by Pro-Trump Protesters

Congress Told to Shelter in Place as Demonstrators Storm Capitol After Trump Says He 'Will Never Concede'

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol as Cops Declare Lockdown, GOP Congressman Says President Must 'Call It Off'