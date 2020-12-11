FBI Is 'Aware' of Website Created to Dox Officials Who Don't Believe Election Conspiracies: Report

Federal law enforcement authorities have said they are “aware” of a doxxing website that appeared online over the weekend, according to the Daily Beast. On the site, the information of several federal and state government officials who opposed President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election was posted. The information reportedly included home addresses, pictures of their properties and personal emails.

Among those mentioned on the site were Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona.

It’s not clear who started the site, but it has since been taken down. The email addresses associated with the public registration data for the site were reportedly from Russian email service providers, the Daily Beast reported. The site was registered at enemiesofthepeople.org and a sister website, enemiesofthepeople.us, was also online, according to reports.

The site popped up amid continuing conspiracies that the election was rigged, which Trump himself has falsely claimed. The claims have already been rejected numerous times by top officials and in federal and state court cases.

An attorney for Christopher Krebs, the former top federal cybersecurity official who was fired last month proving the conspiracy theories wrong publicly, wrote in a statement about that website: “If blood is spilled, it is on the hands of the president.”

A Twitter account associated with the website has also suspended for violating Twitter policy.

