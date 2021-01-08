Social Media Helps Authorities Identify Possible Suspects in Connection With Capitol Assault

Thanks to all the selfies and social media posts from the assault of the Capitol, authorities know exactly who they're looking for, and people are being urged to turn themselves in.

"I'm asking every individual who defiled the Capitol of the United States and broke in, to turn themselves in," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine told Inside Edition.

Many suspects have already been identified.

Richard Barnett, the 60-year-old man pictured putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, has been arrested in his home state of Arkansas. Josiah Colt, 35, of Idaho, who was seen hanging from the Senate balcony, says he has hired an attorney.

“I didn't hurt anybody, and I just love America. I love Trump. I love what he stands for,” Colt said.

Citizen sleuths across America are also identifying other possible suspects.

One woman seen in video talking about "breaking windows" was identified on social media as Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate broker and radio show host. She flew to Washington by private jet.

Ryan denies any wrongdoing.

A man pictured wearing furs and holding a police riot shield turned out to be Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge.

Paul Davis, a corporate lawyer from Dallas, was quickly identified by his boss, who announced Davis is no longer employed by Goosehead Insurance. Nicholas Rodean wore his work ID badge around his neck and has since been terminated for cause.

The FBI released wanted posters for 72 suspects. They are also seeking a man for allegedly planting a pipe bomb.

RELATED STORIES

FBI Offering $50K for Information on Pipe Bombs Placed in DC During Assault on Capitol

Could the Assault on the Capitol Prove to Be a COVID-19 Super Spreader Event?

White House Staffers Are Jumping the Trump Administration's Sinking Ship After Rioters' Capitol Assault