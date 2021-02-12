Man Arrested in Brutal Slaying of Rebecca Landrith, Former Model Found Dead on Pennsylvania Highway: Police

A Texas truck driver has been arrested in the brutal slaying of a former fashion model who was discovered along a Pennsylvania highway on Wednesday, according to police.

The body of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee on the side of a ramp of I-80 in western Union County early Sunday, the Philly Voice reported. She had gunshot wounds to her head, neck, throat, chest and hand. The Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo ruled her death a homicide, Philly Voice reported.

A note found in Landrith’s pocket led to the arrest of Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, a truck driver, who has been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in Landrith's death, the Philly Voice reported Thursday.

Rollins, who is from Dallas, Texas, was apprehended in Milldale, Connecticut by members of the Connecticut State Police and Pennsylvania State Police according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, who posted an update to their site.

Adamo said he believed Landrith was killed elsewhere, according to PennLive.

Landrith did not have identification on her when her body was found, according to reports. Investigators were able to properly identify Landrith by tracing paperwork they had found on the body and then confirming it by fingerprints, Johnson said, the news outlet reported. Investigators found receipts that indicated that she had been in Indiana and Wisconsin and that she also had ties to South Dakota and Utah, the newspaper cited.

A motive has not been determined, according to Johnson.

Landrith was a professional model for commercial and video, modeled at numerous haute-couture runway shows, including during Fashion Week, according to her biography. She was a 2014 Miss Manhattan finalist, an accomplished violinist, and passionate about many charities, the Philly Voice reported. She was also on the 12-episode competition show, "America's It Girl," according to IMDB. The show inspired and encouraged young women to build a brand of their own.

RELATED STORIES

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to 1996 Rape and Murder of Angie Dodge Decades After Innocent Man's Conviction

Columbus Police Officer Charged With Murder in the Shooting Death of Andre Hill

What to Know About the Murder of Christie Wilson and Conviction of Mario Garcia