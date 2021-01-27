Man Arrested In Cold Case Rhode Island Killing, Released When Charges Were Dropped, Sues Detectives on Case

"The Attorney General’s Office looked at the findings and stated that they would require more information. The Pawtucket Police Department is working closely with the Assistant Attorney General assigned to the case and remains committed to giving the family of 10-year-old Christine Cole closure."
The Pawtucket Police Department said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.
In a statement emailed to the Associated Press by a city spokesperson wrote, “In this particular case, the department met the burden of proof for probable cause with new testing for the DNA sample to administer an arrest.”
The police department still considers Monteiro a "prime suspect" in Cole's case, the department said. The police could refile charges again, if they wanted to, because his charges were dismissed without prejudice, according to the Globe.
“Obviously, this has had a significant impact on him,” his lawyer William Devine wrote to the outlet. “One day you’re going to work and it’s fine, the next day you’re accused of killing a 10 year old.”
The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial to determine compensatory charges.
The suit is charging the defendants with 10 counts including arrest without probable cause, federal malicious prosecution, equal protection, conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights, failure to intervene, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, slander, and indemnification.
