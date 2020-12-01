Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Rapper 21 Savage’s Brother 

An arrest has been made in the killing of rapper 21 Savage’s younger brother and fellow emcee, Terrell Davis. British man Tyrece Fuller, 21, was charged with the stabbing of Davis, who went by the stage name TM1way, the BBC reported.

Fuller appeared in Bromley Magistrates Court in London on Monday. He was charged with murder and possession of a knife. Davis, 27, was found stabbed in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, last Sunday. He was unable to saved and succumbed to his injuries there.

Fuller is due in court Wednesday for his initial hearing.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is based in American but was born in London. He took to Instagram last week after the news of his brother's killing broke to eulogize Davis.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back,” the rapper wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Rising Rapper Lil Yase Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times at California Train Station

British Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Abuse Charges Involving 51 Children, Some as Young as 4

Parole Denied Again for Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten