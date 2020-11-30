Rising Rapper Lil Yase Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times at California Train Station

Rising rapper Lil Yase was shot and killed over the weekend in East Bay, California, according to police. He was 26.

The rapper, whose real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., may have been shot near the East Dublin BART Station, cops said.

Officers arrived at Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton, California around 1 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a person shot multiple times had been rushed there, Dublin Police said.

Yase was transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, but he could not be saved.

"We appreciate all the love and support," read a post Saturday from the rapper's label, Highway 420 Productions. "Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you."

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting and the investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Police are asking the public for more information into solving the case.

