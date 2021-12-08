A homeless man, reportedly with mental issues, has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly burning down the Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City.

It happened late Tuesday, just after midnight, in front of the News Corporation building in midtown Manhattan.

Fox News anchor Sharon Bream was live on the air as the tree became completely engulfed in flames and thick smoke. The hosts of “Fox and Friends” were left stunned after the incident.

Just last week, viewers saw the tree lighting ceremony carried live on the network. All that’s left now is the steel frame.

As tourists stopped by to take photos, security has been beefed up.

Fox News is promising to replace the tree and to have a second tree-lighting ceremony, as soon as possible.

Just a few blocks away, security has also been boosted at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, just in case.

