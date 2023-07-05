Man Charged With Stealing Forklift Then Using It to Run Over Woman and Steal Her Car: Authorities

Crime
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, mugshot
Charles County Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:52 PM PDT, July 5, 2023

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, allegedly broke into a Lowe’s store to steal a forklift, smashed it into a vehicle where a woman was sleeping, and stole her car, authorities say.

A Maryland man has been charged with murder after he stole a forklift and ran over a 73-year-old woman before stealing her car, authorities say.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a Lowe’s on Sunday to steal a forklift, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a release

Brown then allegedly smashed the forklift into a vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot, where a woman was sleeping, officials said. 

After her vehicle was struck, Gloristine Pinkney, 73, got out and tried to run away but Brown chased her and allegedly ran her over with the forklift then stole her car, according to the sheriff's office release.

Officers arrived on scene after responding to the call of a burglary at Lowe’s and after searching the area they found the forklift in a Home Depot parking lot and Brown was already gone, according to the release.

Pinkney was found by officials under the forklift and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say they believe the two did not know each other. 

Later that Sunday, officials were able to identify Brown as a suspect and locate him and the stolen vehicle, according to the release. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft, and other related charges.

He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, said the sheriff’s office. 

The Charles County Public Defender's office was assigned to represent Brown, court records show. The office told Inside Edition Digital they had no comment as a staff attorney has not been assigned to the case.

