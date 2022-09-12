Police say one Arizona man has been arrested and charged with murder after he confessed to killing man and leading a sheriff’s deputy to the victim after flagging down authorities in the middle of the road, the New York Post reported.

Jay Albert Stevens, 52, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly confessing to the crime in the middle of the street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stevens flagged down the Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy in McNeal and the officer stopped to see if he was ok and that is when cops say he confessed to the murder, Fox News reported.

Stevens allegedly told police that he shot and killed the victim who is said to be 61 years old, Fox News reported.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s office for comment but has not heard back.

The Cochise County Clerk’s office tells Inside Edition Digital in an email they “do not currently have any indictment or charging documents filed with our court for Mr. Stevens and therefore have no plea or notice of counsel.”

The investigation is still ongoing and it remains unclear what the motive for the murder was.

Related Stories