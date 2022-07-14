A young man in South Africa collapsed and died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister in a drinking competition, police said.

The unidentified man, who was between the ages of 25 and 30, consumed the bottle in two minutes, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby clinic, police said.

Video of him consuming a bottle of the German herbal liqueur went viral on Twitter, where it had been viewed more than 60,000 times as of Thursday.

The contest was held a liquor store in the village of Mashamba, where participants vied to see who could drink an entire bottle in the shortest amount of time. The prize was the equivalent of about $12.

Related Stories