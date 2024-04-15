A Wyoming man has been fined $250 after allegedly capturing a wolf and bringing it to a local bar before killing it. Many people voiced their outrage over the incident and believe the man should face a larger penalty.

Cody Roberts allegedly hit the wolf with his snowmobile and took it back to his residence, and then to a bar, according to Cowboy State Daily.

Recent reports from Cowboy State Daily show video of the wolf’s mouth in a muzzle and lying on the floor of the bar. Another video showed Roberts bringing the wolf’s head to his face and kissing it.

Roberts then allegedly took the wolf outside behind the bar and killed it, Cowboy State Daily reported.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said in a statement that an individual was cited for illegally possessing a live wolf but did not release the person’s name.

“This incident does not represent Wyoming and overshadows our state’s proven track record and dedication to the conservation of wildlife resources,” the department said.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating the incident that occurred on Feb. 29.

“The individual was cited for violating Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife,” Wyoming Game and Fish spokeswoman Breanna Ball told Cowboy News Daily.

Roberts received a fine of $250, according to published reports. Some people have come forward to say they do not think that is enough.

“$250 is nothing, is not a penalty given the horror of his behavior,” Wayne Pacelle, the president of Animal Wellness Action, a nonprofit advocating for animal rights, told KTVQ. “Wyoming does make it a felony to engage in malicious mistreatment of animals, that’s exactly what occurred here, and I won’t settle, and I know millions of Americans won’t settle, for anything less than that.”

On social media, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to refrain from overwhelming their office and communications center.

“Our Office as well as Game & Fish have been inundated with thousands of calls and emails about the situation from all over the world,” authorities said. “We have become aware of a number of individuals who have resorted to threats of violence as their means of expressing frustration. Please understand that such actions endanger the lives and the peace of the residents of Sublette County, State and County employees, and innocent people outside Sublette County not at all involved in the situation. Threats of violence against Mr. Roberts or his family are also not appropriate.”