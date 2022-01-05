An elderly Louisiana man was found shot to death in his bed after his visually impaired wife reported him missing, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives said.

The man identified as William “Bob” Lang, 76, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday December 30, cops said.

When deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Bureau arrived at the Lang residence to respond the missing person report in the town of Natchitoches, they spoke with the missing man’s wife and said she had not heard from him since Tuesday afternoon, KTBS 3 reported.

When authorities spoke to the visually impaired matriarch and began asking questions about him, they said they saw Mr. Lang’s cars parked at the residence and one deputy noticed a broken window and asked to enter the home. When deputies went into the home, they found Mr. Lang in bed with gunshot wounds to his body and he was deceased when they made the discovery, WHDH reported.



The deputies called for other police to arrive and an investigation immediately took place as photographs were taken and evidence collected, KTBS 3 reported.

Mr. Lang’s body was transported for an autopsy and the cause of death has been ruled as a homicide, according to WHDH.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Lang,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a statement, according to New York Post. “We extend our sympathy to the Lang family.”

Related Stories