81-Year-Old Minnesota Woman Violently Robbed While Shopping Speaks Out
The victim, Judy Stuthman, was hospitalized after suffering a concussion. A suspect was charged after police say his mom turned him in. She later recanted her story, saying her son was home at the time of the attack.
An 81-year-old Minnesota woman is speaking out after being violently attacked while out shopping.
Shocking video shows the would-be thief grab Judy Stuthman’s purse and drag her down to the concrete as she was heading into a Walgreens to stock up for Christmas brunch.
“I felt something brush against me, and I realized someone was trying to take my purse,” Stuthman told Inside Edition.
“I was extremely shocked,” she continued.
Stuthman suffered a concussion in the attack and spent the holidays in the hospital with bleeding in her brain.
Police posted a video of the brazen assault asking for the public’s help. According to police, a woman recognized the suspect as her son, who was then arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
“It took a tremendous amount of courage and love for her to hope her son turns his life around, and I hope he does,” Stuthman said.
But the suspect's mother later recanted her story, saying her son was home at the time of the attack.
