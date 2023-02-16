Man Killed by an ‘Aggressive’ Chicken on His Property

A man in Ireland has died after an altercation with an “aggressive” Brahma chicken on his property, according to reports.

Jasper Kraus of Killahornia, Ireland, was attacked by the chicken in April 2022. Kraus, who had a heart condition, died following the altercation with the chicken, according to The Irish Examiner, citing a recent inquest.

Kraus, who was also a cancer patient in remission, was found lying on his kitchen floor in a pool of blood with wounds on the back of his legs, authorities said.

Cops say they were called out to the scene of a sudden death where he was met by paramedics, who say they had carried out CPR but without success, according to the Irish Examiner.

Kraus was brought to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital and later to University College Hospital for a post mortem, according to Irish Examiner.

Corey O’Keeffe, a tenant of Kraus’, also tried to administer CPR before paramedics and authorities arrived, according to The Independent.

O’Keeffe said during the inquest that Kraus was coming in and out of consciousness and said the word “rooster.”

Kraus’ daughter also testified in the inquisition as she had been at the home earlier that day and was running errands for her father, according to The Independent.

His daughter said she saw a chicken with blood on its claws and suspected it was the same bird that attacked her father, adding that the animal had previously attacked her daughter as well, The Independent reported.

While it remains unclear what provoked the chicken to attack Kraus, the coroner recorded the death as one by “misadventure,” according to the New York Post.

The coroner did note that Kraus also appeared to have a heart attack at the time of the vicious chicken mauling, the New York Post reported.

Brahma chickens are generally docile despite their massive size and weight, according to Chickens and More. The particular breed can weigh up to 10 pounds.

