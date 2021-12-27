Man Killed in Shark Attack off California Coast

A boogie boarder was killed by a shark off the northern California coast on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old victim was reportedly found by a surfer around 10:40 a.m. off Morro Bay City Beach Friday morning, KSBY reported. The man was found in the water near an area called The Pit, north of Morro Rock, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has still not been released by officials.

Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby told the Tribune that the condition of the body appeared to have only been in the water overnight or since the early morning.

“Obviously, it’s tragic and we’re all sad, especially given the time this occurred,” Endersby told the outlet. “It’s tragic this happened. We’re all sad and our condolences go out to the families.”

Harbor Patrol, the Morro Bay Police Department, and Fire Department all reported to the scene. First responders told KSBY that the bite marks were consistent with that of a Great White shark.

There have only been two last fatal shark attacks in San Luis Obispo, one in 1957 and most recently in 2003, the Tribune reported.

