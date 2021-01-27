Man Pleads Guilty to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

One of the six men charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to kidnap, according to reports. Ty Garbin admitted that the group communicated about a scheme to take her, the Associated Press reported.

Garbin, 25, pleaded in federal court in Grand Rapids after a plea agreement was made, the outlet reported. As part of the agreement, Garbin agreed to fully cooperate with investigators, however, there was no agreement pertaining to the length of his sentence, according to the outlet.

Garbin's plea comes nearly four months after the FBI spoiled a plan by anti-government extremists to kidnap the Democratic governor. The group had allegedly organized the plot in response to Whitmer's strict coronavirus restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told Garbin that his plea “might mean someday you are called to the courtroom and obligated to tell the truth…even if it ends up hurting people you know. Do you think you could do that?”

Garbin responded, "I could, your honor," The Detroit News reported.

Jonker also asked Garbin if he had second thoughts about his plea, to which he responded, "I do not, your honor," the AP reported.

Mark Satawa, a defense attorney for Garbin, told reporters outside of the courthouse Wednesday that his client believes a guilty plea was the "right thing to do," according to the outlet.

“This is about our client saying, ‘Look, I need to own up to what I did. It was wrong. I’m accepting responsibility. I’m sorry for having done it,’” Satawa told reporters.

In September, six men allegedly trained for the plot at Garbin's property in preparation for an assault with "firearms" on Whitmer's vacation home.

In total, 14 men were accused of a kidnapping plot. Eight individuals were charged in state court and six others were charged in federal court.

Garbin will be sentenced July 8, The Detroit News reported.

RELATED STORIES

Gang Member Who Kidnapped Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in 2018 Sentenced to 24 Years

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Speaks Out After 13 Men Arrested for Allegedly Planning to Kidnap Her

Who Are the Wolverine Watchmen, the Group Allegedly Part of Thwarted Plan to Kidnap Michigan Governor?