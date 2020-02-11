Man Pleads Guilty to Killing New York Teen Bianca Devins, Admits to Posting Photos of Her Body Online

The New York man accused of the gruesome 2019 killing of 17-year-old Bianca Devins has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.



During his Monday court appearance, Brandon Clark, 22, admitted to stabbing and killing Devins on July 14 in Utica, the Observer-Dispatch reported. With his plea, Clark also admitted to posting photos of her body online, where they were widely circulated.



"I know she didn't deserve what happened," Clark said at Oneida County Court. "And I think that I need to realize what I did I can't undo, as much as I want to, and I need to face it. And I apologize to all the people that knew and loved her. I apologize to everybody affected by this."

The night of her death, Clark reportedly became angry after seeing Devins kiss another person at a concert in Queens. The pair returned to Utica, where he attacked her and then posted images of her body on Instagram, police said. Instagram was criticized for keeping the photos up for nearly 12 hours before removing them.



Clark initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial later this month, according to Syracuse.com.

In December, prison officers allegedly found a sharpened toothbrush in his cell, the Observe-Dispatch reported. With his guilty plea Monday, a second charge of first-degree promoting prison contraband was dropped. Clark also waived his right to appeal.

