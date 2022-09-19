Man Says 'I Do' 5 Weeks After Neighbors Performed CPR for More Than 14 Minutes to Save Him From Heart Attack

The moment a Pennsylvania man staggered onto a porch and rang his neighbors’ bell for help was captured on the homeowner’s security camera.

Chris Favorin was in the throes of a massive heart attack known as a “widow maker” when, barely able to stand up, he crumbled onto his hands and knees on his neighbors’ porch, video of the moment showed.

“I was a mess; I thought I’d lose him for sure,” said his fiancée Beth of her thoughts in the moment, which was five weeks before their wedding.

Chris had just finished a home workout when he suffered the heart attack. Beth knew he needed help and he didn't think he could make it to the hospital, so Chris decided to go to his next-door neighbors for help.

There, nurse practitioner Rachel Mowry and her firefighter/EMT husband Christopher, both of whom happened to be home, sprang into action.

“We started doing what we needed to do,” Christopher said.

The husband-wife team performed non-stop CPR compressions for 14 minutes before getting a pulse. Two minutes later, the 53-year-old’s heart stopped again.

“Honestly, we knew not (having a pulse was) pretty bad,” Rachel said.

They managed to bring him back a second time.

“I believe god put them in my path that day,” Chris said. “Without them being there, I know I would not have made it.”

“They're heroes in my eyes; The best neighbors anyone can have,” Beth said.

Thanks to their quick actions, Rachel and Christopher were able to watch as Chris and Beth tied the knot in their hometown of York. The pair even got a shoutout during the vows.

“I’m very blessed,” Chris later said of having Rachel and Christopher as his neighbors. “Because without them, we, I, wouldn’t be here.”

