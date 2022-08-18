Man Says Secretly Recorded Images Show His California Dermatologist Wife Poisoning His Drink With Drano
Prosecutors have not filed any charges against Yue Yu, whose husband Jack Chen says secretly recorded images show her spiking his drink with Drano on three occasions at their Irvine, California, home. A hearing is set for November.
A California dermatologist is suspected of poisoning her husband with drain cleaner in several incidents allegedly captured on a home surveillance camera.
Yue Yu was arrested on Aug. 5 and later released on bail.
Radiologist Jack Chen says secretly recorded images show his wife spiking his drink with Drano on three occasions at their Irvine home. The husband claims his wife took the liquid clog remover from under the sink and poured it into his hot lemonade and hot tea.
Chen also claims his wife had physically and emotionally abused him and their two young children for years.
On Thursday, Yu appeared in court and was temporarily ordered to stay away from her two preteen children.
Yu’s attorney, David E. Wohl, says his client is innocent.
“We believe, once again, that this was a set up by the father in order to gain custody and establish a divorce between he and his wife and then pursue her assets,” Wohl said.
Wohl says Yu was using the Drano to fix a plumbing problem.
“She did not ever use it to poison her husband. She’s a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist, who would never harm anyone, much less her husband and her children,” Wohl said.
But Chen’s attorney argues his client suffered internal injuries after he drank the Drano.
“There are three separate videos. Each one shows her going under the sink, taking the bottle of Drano, putting a portion of Drano into his drink,” Steven Hittelman said.
Prosecutors have not filed any charges, and a hearing is set for November.
