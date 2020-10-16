Man Sentenced for Putting Semen Into Co-Worker’s Water Bottle After She Reported Him for Harassment

A California man has been sentenced to two and half years in jail for ejaculating in his co-worker’s water bottles and spreading semen on her personal belongings, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Steven Millancastro, 30, of Hawthorne was convicted on Sept. 21 of three misdemeanor counts of assault and two misdemeanor counts of battery. On Tuesday he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in the Orange County Jail.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts ordered Millancastro, a Palmdale resident, to register as a sex offender, after rejecting his argument that he committed the crimes as acts of revenge rather than for sexual gratification, The Orange County Register reported.

Roberts said Millancastro acted in an extremely sexually aggressive way and deliberately infected the victim's belongings, leaving her emotionally devastated, the judge said.

“He did it again and again and again, and that is very concerning to the court,” Roberts said.

The victim testified during the trial that Millancastro made her feel “very, very uncomfortable,” and said she was “disgusted” to find his semen on her personal items and work space,

Deputy District Attorney Laila Nikaien described Millancastro as “obsessed” with his co-worker, and said he stared at the woman incessantly after she turned him down for a date.

The victim complained and a supervisor told Millancastro to stop. When Millancastro ignored the order, the victim filed a formal HR complaint, said the news outlet.

According to a statement by the DA’s office, Millancastro worked with the female victim between 2014 and 2017 in La Palma. He masturbated eight times at work in 2016. He deposited his semen in her honey jar and spread his semen onto her office keyboard and mouse.

The victim had consumed the honey for a period of time, not knowing it contained Millancastro’s semen. He also ejaculated into three of her water bottles which she noticed to be cloudy each time and threw away, the release stated.

Further details from the statement reveal that after the victim noticed discoloration of the water in her bottle a third time, the victim reported it to her supervisor. A surveillance camera was then set up in her office.

The next day, when she touched her computer mouse, she discovered it was covered in what was determined to be semen.

Millancastro was seen on the surveillance footage entering the victims office prior to the incident. The victim filed a report with the La Palma police department, which investigated the incidents and arrested Millancastro, the release stated.

Michael Morrison, Millancastro’s attorney, admitted that his client’s actions were “highly inappropriate behavior,” reported The Register, but declared during the trail that his client was angry and seeking revenge, believing what he viewed as a false sexual harassment report had put his job at risk.

Morrison said during the sentencing hearing that he opposed the sex offender registration requirement put in place. “Mr. Millancastro is not a danger to re-offend,” the news outlet revealed.

The prosecutor disagreed, telling the judge that Millancastro had subjected his co-worker to his “sexual perversion.”

“The public has a right to be warned of his deviancy,” said Nikaien, the Register reported.

