Man Stabs 4 Young Girls at Massachusetts Movie Theater: Cops

“They don’t want to go to the movies ever again,” said the mother of three of the girls stabbed.

A Massachusetts man is being accused of stabbing four young girls at a movie theater in an unprovoked attack. Authorities are investigating if the suspect, who was arraigned Tuesday in a separate case for allegedly stabbing two McDonald's employees, committed a murder in another state.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jared Ravizza attacked three sisters at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts. The girls had gone to see the new family movie, “If,” starring Ryan Reynolds. 

Two of the girls stabbed in the movie theater are 9-year-old twins. Their sister is 17 years old. A fourth girl who was stabbed is their friend.

“He came up behind them. My oldest was leaned over to get something, he got her in the back, and then my other daughter in the top chest, and then my last daughter across her arm,” Lisa Dembowski, mother of the three girls said.

Dembowski said the suspect was “laughing the whole time.”

After the Memorial Day weekend movie theater rampage, police say Ravizza drove 30 miles and went on a stabbing spree at a McDonald’s, attacking two workers.

Prosecutors say they found the suspect’s roommate, identified as 70-year-old Bruce Feldman, slain in a house in Deep River, Connecticut.

Ravizaa was taken into custody after crashing his Porsche at the end of a police chase. He pled not guilty in the McDonald’s case.

The four girls stabbed at the movie theater suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

“They don’t want to go to the movies ever again,” Dembowski says.

