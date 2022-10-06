Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
Three hours after University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed, police arrested 46-year-old Murad Dervis. His father told Inside Edition that he is a dangerous man with prior arrests.
A former grad student who had allegedly been barred from campus is suspected of shooting and killing University of Arizona science professor Tom Meixner.
Just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, university police received an urgent call stating that the ex-student was in the building. The caller asked police to remove him, but shots were fired minutes later, before cops had arrived.
Meixner, 52, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tucson. The entire campus was placed on lockdown.
Three hours later, police arrested 46-year-old Murad Dervish 120 miles from campus. His father told Inside Edition that he is a dangerous man with prior arrests.
The Arizona campus shooting comes on the heels of the shocking stabbing death of a Purdue University student in his dorm room in Indiana on Wednesday.
Police arrested Jimmy Sha after they say he called 911 reporting the death of his roommate, a 20-year-old student from Indianapolis.
Cops say it was the first homicide on campus at Purdue University in more than eight years.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime