A Michigan man woke up startled when he found an intruder in his home, pointing a gun at him and demanding his two cats.

The victim woke up around 4:15 a.m. on March 24, to a gun aimed at his head, the Laurium Police Department said. The suspect allegedly demanded both of his cats, but ended up running off with just one, WLUC reported.

"He grabbed the cat and left on his own," a police spokesperson told People Magazine.

A 52-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with home invasion and felonious assault, according to the outlet. He is awaiting arraignment.

Police believe the suspect and the alleged victim knew each other and there was an ownership dispute.

A cat was found in the area later but is unclear if it was the stolen cat in question.

