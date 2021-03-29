Man Wakes Up to Intruder Aiming Gun at His Head and Demanding His 2 Cats | Inside Edition

Man Wakes Up to Intruder Aiming Gun at His Head and Demanding His 2 Cats

Crime
A suspect entered a man's Michigan home and demanded his two cats.
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 4:47 AM PDT, March 29, 2021

Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly broke into a Michigan residence, pointed a gun at a sleeping man and demanded his two cats.

The victim woke up around 4:15 a.m. on March 24, to a gun aimed at his head, the Laurium Police Department said. The suspect allegedly demanded both of his cats, but ended up running off with just one, WLUC reported.

"He grabbed the cat and left on his own," a police spokesperson told People Magazine.

A 52-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with home invasion and felonious assault, according to the outlet. He is awaiting arraignment.

Police believe the suspect and the alleged victim knew each other and there was an ownership dispute.

A cat was found in the area later but is unclear if it was the stolen cat in question.

