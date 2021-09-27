Man Was Scared in Days Before His Body Was Found With Remains of Child and Another in Dumpster on Fire: Cousin

David Lueras, a 42-year-old whose dismembered body was found in a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas last week, feared for his life in his final days, his cousin said. "I know that he was scared and I know he knew somebody was after him to get him," Lueras’ cousin, Aaron Torres, told KDFW.

Lueras’ was one of three bodies found inside a burning dumpster last Wednesday. The identities of the other two were not released, but one seemed to be a child and the other a young teenager or an adult female, Fort Worth Police told Inside Edition Digital in a statement.

“The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and there are body parts unaccounted for,” authorities said. “The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult.”

While police have declared it a triple-homicide, they have not yet released any motive in the killings.

Torres, however, believes Lueras’ homicide was personal, according to KDFW. “[He] got lost with the wrong crowd,” Torres said. “Whoever did this definitely wanted to make an example out of him.”

Lueras’ criminal history includes burglary, drug, fraud and theft charges, KDFW reported. Authorities said that Lueras is known in the Dallas area as well as some areas nearby.

Fort Worth homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman on Monday said, “we don’t have any information on how he and the two other people are connected,” and authorities are not yet releasing the identity of the two other victims.

Loughman also did not comment on Torres’ claims about who may have killed his cousin. Torres told KDFW he has no idea who the other two victims might be.

Authorities are still seeking leads in this case and ask anyone with more information related to possible missing persons in the areas to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O’Brien at 817-392-4338, or contact CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

