The New York Medical Examiner's Officer has determined that Michael K. Williams' cause of death was "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," according to CNN.

His death was also determined to be accidental.

Williams was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Monday, September 6. According to Police, reportedly, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on the kitchen table.

He was known for starring in several shows, including "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," "When They See Us," "The Sopranos," and "The Night Of."

Michael had five Emmy nominations under his belt, including one this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country."

And Variety deputy TV editor and senior awards editor Michael Schneider noted that although he'd been nominated several times over the years, he was favored to win this year.

"This was the year that we were predicting he was finally going to win that Emmy," he said.

