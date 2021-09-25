'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed | Inside Edition

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment
AUGUST 08: Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 12:53 PM PDT, September 25, 2021

Michael K. Williams was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Monday, September 6.

The New York Medical Examiner's Officer has determined that Michael K. Williams' cause of death was "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," according to CNN.

His death was also determined to be accidental.

Williams was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Monday, September 6. According to Police, reportedly, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on the kitchen table.

He was known for starring in several shows, including "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," "When They See Us," "The Sopranos," and "The Night Of."

Michael had five Emmy nominations under his belt, including one this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country."

And Variety deputy TV editor and senior awards editor Michael Schneider noted that although he'd been nominated several times over the years, he was favored to win this year.

"This was the year that we were predicting he was finally going to win that Emmy," he said.

