Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alek Trebek was honored with a posthumous Daytime Emmy during the awards ceremony on June 25. His children Matt and Emily accepted the trophy on his behalf, according to CBS News.

During their speech about their father, Alex Trebek’s children recounted just how much the talk show host loved his job.

"For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of 'Jeopardy!', to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and the challenge — people had to think," Matt said. "He loved every bit of it."

Emily added, "He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved, and we know that he not once took it for granted."

This was the third year in a row that Alex won for Outstanding Game Show Host and the sixth time overall. During his career, he was nominated 32 times.

Larry King, who passed away in January, was honored with the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host award.

Trebek and King, along with others who have recently passed, like Regis Philbin, Dustin Diamond, Olympia Dukakis, Sonny Fox, and Jessica Walter were acknowledged during a special In Memoriam portion of the show.

Kelly Clarkson was also a big winner during the event. She won awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” also won an additional award to Outstanding Sound Mixing.

Other shows that took home trophies include “CBS This Morning,” “Red Table Talk,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and “Creators for Change on Girls' Education With Michelle Obama.”

