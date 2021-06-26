Alex Trebek and Larry King Win Posthumous Awards at the Daytime Emmys | Inside Edition

Alex Trebek and Larry King Win Posthumous Awards at the Daytime Emmys

Entertainment
Alex Trebek, winner of Outstanding Game Show Host for "Jeopardy!
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 8:45 AM PDT, June 26, 2021

This was the third year in a row that Alex won for Outstanding Game Show Host and the sixth time overall.

Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alek Trebek was honored with a posthumous Daytime Emmy during the awards ceremony on June 25. His children Matt and Emily accepted the trophy on his behalf, according to CBS News.

During their speech about their father, Alex Trebek’s children recounted just how much the talk show host loved his job.

"For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of 'Jeopardy!', to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and the challenge — people had to think," Matt said. "He loved every bit of it."

Emily added, "He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved, and we know that he not once took it for granted."

This was the third year in a row that Alex won for Outstanding Game Show Host and the sixth time overall. During his career, he was nominated 32 times.

Larry King, who passed away in January, was honored with the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host award.

Trebek and King, along with others who have recently passed, like Regis Philbin, Dustin Diamond, Olympia Dukakis, Sonny Fox, and Jessica Walter were acknowledged during a special In Memoriam portion of the show.

Kelly Clarkson was also a big winner during the event. She won awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” also won an additional award to Outstanding Sound Mixing.

Other shows that took home trophies include “CBS This Morning,” “Red Table Talk,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and “Creators for Change on Girls' Education With Michelle Obama.”

Related Stories

Essential Workers Honored at Emmy Awards as Presenters of Major Categories
Here's What The Emmy Awards Looked Like This Year
Anthony Bourdain Wins 6 Posthumous Emmy Awards, 3 Months After His Death
What Is an Icon? Memorable Moments From Alex Trebek's Decades-Long 'Jeopardy!' CareerEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Did Florida Woman in Custody After Daughters Are Found Dead in Canal Offer to 'Baptize' Neighborhood Kids?
Did Florida Woman in Custody After Daughters Are Found Dead in Canal Offer to 'Baptize' Neighborhood Kids?
1

Did Florida Woman in Custody After Daughters Are Found Dead in Canal Offer to 'Baptize' Neighborhood Kids?

Crime
Quick-Acting Deputy in New Mexico Saves 1-Year-Old Girl Who Was Choking on a Cheeto
Quick-Acting Deputy in New Mexico Saves 1-Year-Old Girl Who Was Choking on a Cheeto
2

Quick-Acting Deputy in New Mexico Saves 1-Year-Old Girl Who Was Choking on a Cheeto

Human Interest
Teen Trying on Clothes Gets Trapped in Dressing Room That Used to Be a Bank Vault
Teen Trying on Clothes Gets Trapped in Dressing Room That Used to Be a Bank Vault
3

Teen Trying on Clothes Gets Trapped in Dressing Room That Used to Be a Bank Vault

News
1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted for in Partial Building Collapse Near Miami
1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted for in Partial Building Collapse Near Miami
4

1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted for in Partial Building Collapse Near Miami

News
The Spirit of Harvey Milk Guides LGBTQ Pride Month, 43 Years After His Assassination, Nephew Stuart Milk Says
The Spirit of Harvey Milk Guides LGBTQ Pride Month, 43 Years After His Assassination, Nephew Stuart Milk Says
5

The Spirit of Harvey Milk Guides LGBTQ Pride Month, 43 Years After His Assassination, Nephew Stuart Milk Says

Human Interest