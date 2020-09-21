Essential Workers Honored at Emmy Awards as Presenters of Major Categories

There was a new type of presenter at the Emmy Awards this year—essential workers enlisted to introduce some of the major categories, including a nurse who personally battled COVID-19.“

Tonight we invited some of them, our essential workers, to be part of the show and hand out awards to those who are much less essential than they are,” host Jimmy Kimmel said.

Inside Edition caught up with New York City ER nurse Katie Duke, who presented the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

“My first reaction was, god I hope they get me from my good angle,” Duke said.She took care of COVID-19 patients, and battled the virus herself.

Her moment on the show was actually taped a week ago, and she still has the envelope to prove it.Presenter Cindy Marcellin is a U.S. history teacher in Broward County, Florida. She presented the award for outstanding actor in a comedy series.

When asked what her students thought, Marcellin told Inside Edition, “They were like, ‘Congratulations, you look great, they should have had you host the entire show.’”

A UPS worker, a third generation female trucker, and a Montana rancher also presented awards — all essential workers who deserve a moment in the spotlight.

