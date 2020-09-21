'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Returns with Ellen Addressing 'Toxic Environment' Allegations

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" returned Monday for its 18th season, with the daytime TV star apologizing for allegations that her program was a "toxic workplace environment" for employees.

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she told a virtual studio audience.

"How was everybody's summer? Good? Mine was great. Super terrific," she joked in a clip released Monday.

Last month, three executive producers were ousted after internal review of worker complaints alleging racism, fear and intimidation in the workplace.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected," she said during the taping of her season premiere.

The long-running show is a popular staple of weekday celebrity interview programs.

"Today, we are starting a new chapter," DeGeneres said.

Some of the accusations against the host included allegations that the affable, loving image she projected on screen was not part of the workplace environment for her staff.

"Being known as the 'be-kind lady' is a tricky position to be in," she said during Monday's episode.

"The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that, and I'm especially working on the impatience thing. And it's not going well, because it's not happening fast enough."

