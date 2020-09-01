Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Extremely Uncomfortable' and Felt Forced to Announce Pregnancy on Ellen Show

Mariah Carey opened up to Vulture about how during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's show in 2008, the talk show host questioned whether or not she was pregnant. In the Ellen interview, in which Carey said she was “forced to announce her pregnancy,” Mariah said DeGeneres pressured her to drink champagne to dispel rumors that she was pregnant.

Carey was, in fact, pregnant at the time, but would later miscarry.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment, is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Carey said. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey told Vulture that she felt “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?”

Carey's interview resurfaced on Twitter after several former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" came forward about the allegedly toxic workplace environment on the show.

Hedda Muskat, a former producer, has claimed there was a "culture of fear” while she worked on the show from 2003 to 2004. Muskat recently told The Wrap that an executive producer on the show screamed at a crew member in front of everyone and Ellen “giggled” about it.

A former DJ on the show, Tony Okungbowa, also said he did experience the “toxicity of the environment.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Ellen sent out a letter to her staff apologizing and addressing the rumors.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness ― no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres reportedly wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

