Zendaya Makes History With Her Emmy Win, Regina King and Uzo Aduba Make Statement on Breonna Taylor

Zendaya became the youngest to win an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in "Euphoria" Sunday, in the first time the Primetime Emmy Awards had the stars staying at home. The 24-year-old actress-slash-musician accepted her award in her living room, surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

“There is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like that,” she joked as she and her group erupted into cheers while they were being streamed live.

Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek also made unprecedented wins by taking home 9 Emmy Awards, making it the first in its category to sweep all four major acting awards.

It also marked the first time Eugene Levy won an Emmy Award for his acting – a first in his lifetime in the film industry. “I seriously have to question just what I’ve been doing in the past 50 years,” he joked as he accepted the award.

Among host Jimmy Kimmel’s many jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, Regina King, who won an Emmy for her role in “Watchmen,” and Uzo Aduba, who won an Emmy for her performance in “Mrs. America,” used the spotlight as an opportunity to shine light on the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

While neither actress addressed their poignant statement in their acceptance speech, King later said in an interview, "The cops still haven't been held accountable. She represents just decades, hundreds of years of violence against Black bodies. Wearing Breonna's likeness and representing her and her family and the stories that we were exploring, presenting and holding a mirror up to on 'Watchmen,' it felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor.”

Last week, the City of Louisville announced they will pay out $12 million to the estate of Breonna Taylor, the EMT who was killed by police while asleep in her own home in March.

In June, Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department; he is currently contesting his termination with legal counsel. Officer Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly have been reassigned. None of the officers have been arrested or charged in Taylor’s death.

