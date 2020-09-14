Will Smith Lists 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Mansion on Airbnb in Celebration of Show's 30th Anniversary

Next time you’re planning a weekend getaway, consider staying at the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion," now being listed on Airbnb to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. The iconic home was made available to lucky guests for only $30 a night, a collaboration between Will Smith himself at the owners of the Brentwood, California home.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith wrote in the Airbnb listing, in which he also promises DJ Jazzy Jeff will be the one personally checking in the guest virtually.

The stay also comes with perks like a fresh pair of Jordans and meals served on silver platters.

While the exterior will be familiar to fans of NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the interior might be a little foreign, because even though Smith and his team arranged the home to be reminiscent of the show, the show was actually primarily filmed on sets.

The catch, however, is that the home will only be available to five LA-based groups, for one-night staycations only.

