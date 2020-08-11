The Last Blockbuster Is Now on Airbnb Hosting an End of Summer Sleepover at a Nightly Rate of Just $4

The final Blockbuster video store in existence is hosting an end of summer sleepover for $4, according to a listing on Airbnb. The store in Bend, Oregon can hold four guests inside a studio with one bathroom. The section of the store appears to have been reconfigured to look like a bedroom, according to the listing.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!” the listing says on Airbnb.

“Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with 'new releases' from the ‘90s," it continues.

"Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting 'Bloody Mary' in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices,” they added.

The listing says they are following the strict cleaning Airbnb protocol set forth by CDC guidelines. The store will also provide those sleeping over with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes and endless hand sanitizer.

“Our BLOCKBUSTER store is open because of the incredible local community in Bend, and we’ve been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business,” the listing reads. “To celebrate and pay it forward in this tradition of support, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of ours.”

RELATED STORIES

Fans of Doomsday Movies Are Better at Coping With Coronavirus, Research Shows

How Is the Last Blockbuster Store Handling the Coronavirus?

A Look Inside the Last Blockbuster in the World