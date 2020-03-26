Will Smith Says He is ‘Humbled’ By Rapper Joyner Lucas’ New Tribute Video to the Actor

Will Smith says he is “humbled and honored” that rapper Joyner Lucas has written a song about him and in the music video for the song, has recreated some of his most famous roles.

The actor has taken to Instagram to thank the rapper for the “Will” video and song, which has quickly become the No. 1 trending video on YouTube after it dropped Wednesday. The video has since amassed more than 3 million views.

In the song, Lucas raps “I learned a lot from him and I owe it, homie's my idol and don't even know it.” In the video, he makes references to 10 of the Smith’s leading roles by recreating iconic moments from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Men in Black,” “Bad Boys,” “Wild Wild West,” “Concussion,” “The Pursuit of Happiness,” “I Am Legend,” “I, Robot,” “Aladin,” and “Shark Tale.”

Lucas even references Smith’s hit 1999 song, “Miami,” with the line, “I am going back to Miami to meet with the cartel.”

In the song, Lucas even explains why he is putting out the track, rapping, “Ain't nothin' worst than losin' your hero and couldn't say bye (Couldn't say bye) / And we never know just when it's our time, the legends are gone and we don't know why / So before they go, look here go a toast so give 'em a rose while they still alive.”

Hours after the video landed, Smith took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

“It has been my intention from day one to just go into the world and just put my creation to inspire and elevate and empower and I just love what you have done,” Smith gratefully said.

At the end of the video, Smith makes a cameo but it doesn’t appear he was on set with Lucas at the time of filming. Smith appears to confirm that, saying in his Instagram video he hopes to one day meet Lucas.

After Smith posted on Instagram, Lucas replied on his own Instagram page with a hilarious reaction, writing, “Is this real life??? Bruh I need to take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now.”

“Will” is the lead single from Lucas’ forthcoming debut album, “ADHD,” which arrives later this year.

RELATED STORIES

Celebrities Confirmed to Have the Coronavirus

Will Smith Joins 'Shiggy Dance' Craze as He Climbs Atop Budapest Bridge

Will Smith and His Family Celebrate Christmas With a Sleigh Ride, Ugly Sweater Party