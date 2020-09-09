Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During 1st Look of Her New Talk Show Set

Drew Barrymore is gearing up for her brand new daytime talk show, and the actress became emotional as she walked onto the set for the very first time. "Oh my god!" Barrymore said as she explored the new space.

Barrymore has been very hands-on in the lead up to the premiere. In an interview with Jim Moret, she explained some of the creative vision behind the set.

"I kept thinking about, 'Alright, if we are now devoid of audiences and interaction, lets go big with tech,' which is weird for a hippie like me, I know."

The premiere show, set for Sept. 14, is a blockbuster reunion with her "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. Adam Sandler is also scheduled to make an appearance on the first show.

The rest of the first week's star-studded guest lineup includes Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and Billy Porter.



"The Drew Barrymore Show" is produced by CBS Television Distribution which also produces Inside Edition.

RELATED STORIES



Drew Barrymore Hopes New Daytime Talk Show Will Be Source of Fun to Lighten the Mood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Among Latest Celebs to Get COVID-19

People Around the World Celebrate 'Black Panther' in the Wake of Chadwick Boseman's Death