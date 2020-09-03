Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Among Latest Celebs to Get COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and, reportedly, Robert Pattinson, are the latest celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. Johnson said his entire family tested positive and it felt like a kick in the gut.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we're ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said.

He said he and his family lived in quarantine for an entire month, and that they picked up the virus from close family members. His daughters, ages 4 and 2, suffered only mild symptoms, but it was a much rougher experience for him and his wife, Lauren.

The experience has led him to impose strict guidelines for anyone coming into his home.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, the star of the new Batman franchise movie "The Batman," has also reportedly tested positive for the virus. As a result, filming has come to a halt in London. Warner Brothers released a statement, saying, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols."

Vanity Fair reported that person was Pattinson himself.

