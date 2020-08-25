All 6 Children of California Mother Brenda Martinez, Who Died From Coronavirus, Test Positive for COVID-19

A California mother has lost her battle against coronavirus, and all six of her children have tested positive for the deadly disease. Brenda Martinez, 43, had been hospitalized for a week and spent the past three days in intensive care as her health drastically worsened, her family said.

Her kids have been isolated at the family's Palmdale home after getting their test results.

“She’s amazing,” sister-in-law Crystal Acosta Torres told KCBS-TV, fighting back tears. “She’s very strong, you know. She’s incredible. She will go above and beyond to help anyone in need, you know. She’s always there for you when you need her, an amazing mother.”

Martinez died Monday night.

Torres established a GoFundMe account to help provide for Martinez's children, ranging in age from 2 to 19.

After their mother was placed on life support, Torres created the fundraising site on behalf of her eldest nephew, Juan Jose Martinez, to help pay for the needs of family.

"They need to pay their rent for this month and their bills for food and stuff,” Torres said. “It’s for the kids, because they don’t have anyone.”

Their father is not able to help, she said. Other family members have been leaving supplies at the home where the kids are isolating, Torres said. Some of the children have started to develop minor symptoms, she said.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone ... It’s hard for the family, and we want to thank everyone for helping where they can. Our family truly appreciates everyone who has donated for my nieces and nephews," Torres told the station.

