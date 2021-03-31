A man who was out on lifetime parole for killing his mother has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York. Brandon Elliot, 38, was taken into custody at a hotel he was staying in that’s currently being used as a homeless shelter, according to authorities.

The attack happened on Monday in Manhattan outside of an apartment building as the woman, who has not been identified, was walking to church around midday, CBS New York reported. Surveillance footage shows a man kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her several times, authorities said. Police said the man made anti-Asian statements during the vicious attack

The man left the area after the assault. Elliot was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault

The footage also showed a delivery worker and two security guards, failing to render aid during the assault, but they did reportedly call 911.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the apartment, said the employees have been suspended pending an investigation with their union. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police had offered a $2,500 for Elliot’s arrest and numerous tips led to his arrest, authorities told CBS News.

Roughly 3,800 hate crimes against Asian Americans have been reported in the U.S. from March 2020 to April 2021, according to the organization Stop AAPI Hate,

