Five people in a Texas hospital were injured after a car crashed into the emergency room Tuesday.

The driver of the white Acura that drove through the entrance of the lobby of the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. was killed in the crash, which authorities said appeared to be unintentional.

Stephen Hughes captured video of the scene. A young girl could be seen being passed to safety and a crushed wheelchair sat among the wreckage. A fish tank that was shattered by the car spilled onto the ground.

“I figured maybe something had exploded,” Hughes tells Inside Edition.

“I could see the tail lights in the smoke and that’s when I realized it was a car that had come crashing through,” he says.

Hughes was at the hospital visiting his wife, Michelle, who he said had been sitting in the ER lobby only several hours before the crash occurred.

By Wednesday, the ER had reopened to the public.