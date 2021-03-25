The man who claims to have found shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is sending them in for DNA testing. Producer Jensen Karp, whose wife is “Boy Meets World” actress Danielle Fishel, was about to pour a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when he says he found something strange in the box.

“Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)” Karp wrote on Twitter alongside a photo.

After the post went viral on social media, General Mills, the maker of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, issued a response.

“While we are investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further,” the statement said.

The issue was so serious for the company, the CEO took to the airways. “Well, it is amazing the amount of news coverage this story has generated. I must admit that some of it is kind of humorous. But what I want your viewers to know is that we take food safety very seriously,” Jeff Harmening said.

But Karp says he was not satisfied.

“They posted publicly that they investigated it, by the photo, and that they realized that it looks like sugar. And that’s when I became angry and was like ‘Why are you telling me this? I know this is shrimp tails.’"

Now Karp says he is having DNA tests done by a lab.

“This is so dumb and a waste of everyone’s time, because they are so clearly shrimp tails,” Karp said.

