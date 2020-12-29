Man Who Fell 100 Feet Hiking Utah Mountain Is Rescued by Firefighters After Homeless People Spot Him on Cliff

A man fell 100 feet onto a cliff ledge while climbing a mountain in Utah and was stranded there for hours before he was found on Sunday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The 29-year-old was hiking near Ensign Peak when he fell and suffered a broken pelvis and leg, according to the department. He was stuck on the mountain for five hours before he was spotted by a group of homeless people who called 911, the Star Tribune reported. The man had lost his phone during the fall and he wasn’t able to move, according to authorities.

“He misstepped, got too close to the edge and took a slide and tumble halfway down the cliff base into the rock quarry,” Salt Lake City Fire Department Batallion Chief Mark Bednarik said told KSL.

Firefighters were able to lower the man down the cliffside and to safety, shown in a video the department posted on Twitter.

Authorities said he was conscious, but disoriented. The entire rescue took about two hours, CBS News reported.

"As a reminder, we hope people will always let someone know where they are going, when they hike, and what time they plan to return – that way authorities will be alerted if they don’t return,” Bednarik told KSL.

