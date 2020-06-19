Many Top Tier Colleges Make SAT and ACT Optional in Upcoming Admissions Cycle

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced many schools to change their ways of operation, many top tier colleges have decided to follow suit to accommodate their upcoming applicants. Harvard, Yale and CalTech are among the many schools to no longer require SAT or ACT scores for 2021 admissions.

In fact, as many as 85% of the 100 top liberal arts colleges as ranked by U.S. News & World Report will be test optional for the coming round of admissions, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing (FairTest). The list includes seven out of the eight Ivy League Schools – Princeton being the one exception – and the entire University of California college system, which includes UCLA and UC Berkeley.

This also comes as The College Board, the organization behind many of the standardized testing, has cancelled and postponed numerous exam dates across the United States and around the world.

Instead, many schools are focusing on secondary school course work and application essays, and offer incoming students a chance to explain how the coronavirus has affected their lives.

However, many transfer students and student-athletes are still expected to have completed the exams.

