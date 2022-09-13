An 11-year-old boy has been charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a Dollar General store in Maryland, authorities said.

The child, who was not identified because of his age, was charged as a juvenile with first-degree arson in connection with a huge blaze that destroyed the Carroll County discount store, according to State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

"I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire," Geraci said Monday in a statement. "I'd also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives."

More than 100 firefighters responded to the massive blaze, the fire marshal's office said. No one was injured, but the inferno wiped out the interior of the store and its contents.

The boy has been released to the custody of his parents, authorities said, pending proceedings in juvenile court.

