Maryland Woman Filming TikTok Interrupted by Intruder in Apartment

A Maryland woman making a TikTok video was interrupted by an intruder who suddenly burst into the apartment in a terrifying moment captured on camera. Hannah Viverette, 25, was dancing in her living room when the man came through the second floor balcony door.

“Who are you? Please get out,” Viverette told the man.

Viverette recounted the horrifying ordeal to Inside Edition.

“Initially, when I saw his hands in his pockets, and I was standing there fearful, I thought maybe he was going to come at me with a weapon,” Viverette said.

As she backed out of the room, she was able to grab an image of the intruder.

“Please get out of my apartment right now. Get out. Get out,” she said to him.

She then knocked on a neighbor’s door for help.

Viverette said she recognized the intruder “almost immediately” as a man she had seen around the apartment complex on “many, many occasions.” She added that it could have been much worse.

“Had I not made a run for the front door, he could have possibly tried to barricade me somewhere else in my apartment,” she said.

Angel Rodriguez Gomez, 36, was charged with burglary, assault and stalking.

