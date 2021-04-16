Mask-Wearing Continues to be Divisive During the Pandemic
Parents in Michigan recently protested over their children being required to wear a mask to school.
In Michigan, some parents are protesting a mask mandate in their school district. Dozens of parents showed up at a school board meeting at Hudsonville High School this week, some shouting “let us in” after they were locked out. Others pounded on the doors from outside the meeting.
The parents were later asked by security to leave, according to reports. Michigan remains the nation's epicenter for the COVID-19 surge, with more than 7,000 new cases per day. The state has huge wait times in emergency rooms and 24 of its hospitals are at 90 percent capacity. Some hospitals have set up outdoor triage centers as well.
Mask wars are also heating up in Congress, with Texas Senator Ted. Cruz declaring that he’s ditching the face covering.
“At this point, I've been vaccinated. Everyone working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” Cruz told CNN.
Thus far, out of 66 million Americans vaccinated for COVID-19, only 5,800 have still become infected.
If you have been fully vaccinated, the CDC said you can visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people of any age and visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with one household of unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness.
People who are vaccinated are also now allowed to travel without quarantining.
