Disney World Will Allow Guests to Take Off Their Masks for Photos Outdoors

Disney World is making a mask exception for people who want to take photos at the park during the pandemic. Disney World announced Tuesday that guests will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks for outdoor photos beginning on Thursday.

Their current rules are that face masks must be worn at all times, except while dining and swimming. The theme park re-opened in July with mandatory social distancing rules in place as well. The park rules require visitors ages 2 and up to wear a face mask.

In December, Disney World came under fire for photoshopping masks onto maskless park visitors on rides.

“We are no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary,” a Disney World rep said after someone called the park out on Twitter.

