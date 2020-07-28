Woman Arrested for Trying to Enter Disney World With 2 Guns, Marijuana in 7-Month-Old’s Diaper Bag: Police

A Georgia woman was arrested at Disney World in Orlando, Florida for allegedly having “two guns and a bag of marijuana” in her seven-month-old baby’s diaper bag as she attempted to enter Epcot Center.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis on July 18, officials said.

The items were allegedly found on Smith as she, a male companion and her seven-month-old daughter attempted to enter the park. Weapons of any kind are prohibited at Disney parks.

Cops were called to the scene and the trio were escorted to a back office. The police report, obtained by Bay News 9, said authorities “opened the diaper bag and observed the firearm in plain view, as well as a plastic baggie [gallon size] with what appeared to be cannabis."

“Smith admitted to him that the gun and the ‘weed’ in the diaper bag belonged to her," the report said.

Smith was released from the Orange County Jail on July 20. She is scheduled for an arraignment at the Orange County Courthouse Aug. 19. She has not entered a plea, according to the Orange County Court.

